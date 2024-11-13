Rugby union set for raid on rugby league stars following stellar Joseph Suaalii performance for Australia

RUGBY UNION is set to raid rugby league for more talent following the stellar performance of Joseph Suaalii for Australia in their win over England in the 15-man code at the weekend.

Suaalii was in inspired form as Australia overcame England at Twickenham in a 42-37 enthralling fixture – but Suaalii might not be the only league to union convert to arrive on the scene in the near future.

The Telegraph has reported that England rugby league international and Sydney Roosters winger Dom Young is also considering a move to rugby union.

Young’s agent, Michael Cincotta, told The Telegraph that Young is ‘ready’ to make the leap into the 15-man code, saying: “There were some discussions prior to Dom beginning his NRL career.

“It’s certainly something that will be considered down the track if it’s the right opportunity. Dom is an exceptional athlete and would make a seamless switch with his game-breaking ability.”

Meanwhile, cross-code legend Martin Offiah believes that more could follow Suaalii following his exploits at the weekend.

Wigan legend Martin Offiah told Planet Rugby: “I was at Twickenham on Saturday and what Suaalii did was absolutely ridiculous.

“I couldn’t believe he played 80 minutes was man of the match on his debut – but his performance underlined the value of rugby league backs in rugby union.

“It already looks like a fantastic decision by Australian rugby union to bring Suaalii across from rugby league.

“You look at what Bevan French has achieved in Super League and what a number of guys have done in the NRL – such as Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth – and it just shows how talented these guys are.

“They are leaps and bounds ahead of many rugby union outside backs in terms of physicality, pace and athleticism.

“Suaalii’s offloading ability is a natural skill which is so transferrable from league to union – as he showed on Saturday.

“Significantly, I think Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth have without a doubt a skillset that would allow them to thrive in rugby union and play for England – Dom on the wing and Herbie at full-back or centre.

“I know for a fact that Dom Young in particular is a player who Steve Borthwick is very much aware of because I’ve spoken to Steve about it.”

