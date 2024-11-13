York Knights and Halifax Panthers snap up new signings with ex-Hull FC man and former Queensland Cup forward

YORK KNIGHTS have snapped up former Hull FC centre Kieran Buchanan, whilst Halifax Panthers have snapped up Whitehaven forward Owen McCarron.

25-year old Buchanan arrives at the LNER Community Stadium on a two year deal, after four seasons at Championship rivals, Batley Bulldogs, where he made more than 100 appearances.

He began his career at his home town club, Hull FC, where he made 13 Super League appearances before moving on to join Batley in 2021.

An international call-up from Scotland followed, with Buchanan featuring in all three of the Bravehearts’ World Cup 2021 fixtures, against Italy, Australia and Fiji.

Head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Keiran. He’s a player that’s played Championship for a number of years and he’s been there and done it all.

“I’m really happy to have a player of that sort of calibre joining us. He’ll offer a lot of experience to the younger members of the squad and I’m really happy to be working alongside him.”

Buchanan is the second new signing for 2025, joining Paul McShane.

Meanwhile, McCarron is making the move to Halifax following a spell with Whitehaven.

The 25 year old moves to The Shay after making 25 Betfred Championship appearances this season, scoring four tries during his time at Haven.

Born in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia but raised in Brisbane, utility forward McCarron began his professional career at Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup, before a spell at South Logan Magpies. And now Owen is excited to be calling Halifax his home for 2025.

“I’m really excited to be here,” said McCarron. “I had a tough year at Whitehaven last year, nothing against the club, just the way it went was quite tough for my first year in England.

“I know Halifax have had a couple of issues last year but from what I’ve heard, it’s all behind them and they’re moving forward in the right direction now. Despite that, it’s a great big heritage club with great fans and great sponsors and everything, so I’m really excited to get into a more professional outfit.

“I’d say my strengths as a player lie in my effort areas and hard work. I’ve never been the most skilful or the most flashy player but effort on efforts, chasing kicks and putting pressure on players, making all my tackles and doing the right things by the boys would be the strength of my game.”

