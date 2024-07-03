Rugby union star George Ford set to make rugby league move at 35 years of age

RUGBY union star George Ford is set to make a move to rugby league when he hits 35 years of age.

That’s according to his father, Mike Ford, who revealed on the League Express podcast that George will sign for Oldham RLFC in four years’ time.

George has of course been cutting his cloth in the 15-man code for his entire playing career despite father Mike’s affiliation with the 13-man game.

Ford began his career at Leicester Tigers before spells at Leeds Carnegie and Bath took him to Sale Sharks where he currently plays.

For the 31-year-old, he has long been linked with a move to rugby league given his father’s success in league with the likes of Wigan, Castleford and Oldham.

And now Mike has revealed that George will move to Oldham when he hits 35.

“I’m not telling lies, we have sat down and worked out his career,” Ford told the League Express podcast.

“He has just turned 31, so we’ve gone ‘this is what you’re doing at 32, 33, 34 and 35’ and when he is 35 he will play for Oldham rugby.”

Following that eventual spell with Oldham, Mike Ford has revealed that George will turn his hand to coaching: “100 per cent he will become a coach.

“In rugby union, it’s about grabbing hold of a game and adapting to certain conditions whether it’s the weather, referee or the conditions.

“He played against Owen Farrell last week and grabbed hold of the game and dictated it – and that’s a coach.”

