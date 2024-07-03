Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin gives backing for new Leeds Rhinos coach whilst hints at Paul Rowley decision

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has given his backing to his former St Helens coach Justin Holbrook to take over the vacant head coach role at Leeds Rhinos.

Wilkin worked under Holbrook for one-and-a-half seasons at Saints, with the latter widely credited as turning the Merseyside club into the dominant force in Super League ever since 2019.

Now, the Sky Sports pundit then gave his backing to Holbrook, who has been out of work since leaving Gold Coast Titans this time last year.

Wilkin, on Sky Sports’ The Verdict said: “He coached me at St Helens and I’ll tell you now, he is an exquisite coach and one of the best.

“He could be an amazing appointment for Leeds Rhinos if they got him in. He could do everything they wanted him to do.”

With that in mind, Wilkin also hinted at a decision made by the much-fancied Paul Rowley, who has worked wonders on a shoestring budget whilst Salford Red Devils head coach.

Wilkin said: “As broadcasters, we are obsessed with finding out who the next coach is.

“There have been strong rumours that Paul Rowley fancied it and is out of the race now.

“He is settled at Salford and wants to complete the project of what he’s been doing but I’m not too sure if that is accurate or not.”

Meanwhile, former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur and ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs number one Jason Demetriou have both been interviewed for the Rhinos vacancy.

