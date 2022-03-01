Russia banned from international Rugby League

Russia have been banned from taking part in any international Rugby League competition until further notice.

Following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been ostracised from many global sports, with Rugby League the latest to isolate the nation.

The decision was confirmed in a joint-statement by the boards of International Rugby League and European Rugby League.

“IRL and ERL unequivocally condemn the Russian government’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” they said.

“In line with the recommendation issued by the International Olympic Committee, Russia is henceforth barred from participating in any international rugby league competition until further notice.

“While the brunt of the Russian state’s indefensible actions are being borne by innocent Ukrainian civilians, both organisations also recognise the difficult position for the many Russian citizens who do not support the war.”