Wigan Warriors to hand debut to new signing against Toulouse Olympique

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that Abbas Miski will make his competitive debut for the club in their Super League clash at Toulouse Olympique this weekend.

The winger joined the Warriors in the off-season after a year at London Broncos, where he scored 18 tries in as many Championship matches.

After missing out on selection for the first three rounds, the Lebanon international will play in Toulouse with Wigan forced to rotate their squad for the trip to France.

“Abbas Miski will play on Saturday against Toulouse so he’s in line for his debut,” said Peet. “We’re really excited about that. He deserves it.

“He’s been flawless since he came into the club, very professional, and he’s one of those players I’m looking forward to giving his debut.

“He’s only missed out because lads in front have had credit in the bank. This is a shot that he’s earned.”

Miski will be one of a group of 23 to travel to France for what will be a week-long trip, taking in the clash with Toulouse and then the visit to Catalans Dragons the following Saturday.

Also included will be Ethan Havard, who cannot play as he continues his recovery from a back injury, and Bevan French, who Peet confirmed would not feature in either match and is more likely to only return for their Challenge Cup sixth-round match towards the end of March.

“He’s not at a point where he’s training with the team yet,” said Peet of French, who only returned to the UK last week from Australia following compassionate leave.

“He’s building up his running volume and his strength away from the rest of the team at the moment, and doing tiny bits of skill.

“But he’s in all our meetings now and I’m delighted that I can take him to France.”

Wigan will have three separate bases over the course of their French trip, with stays in Toulouse and Perpignan around the respective matches sandwiched by time in Montpellier.