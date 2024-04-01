Ryan Brierley sets new Salford Red Devils goal after eventful milestone appearance

RYAN BRIERLEY enjoyed a busy 300th career appearance but was most glad to see it end with a Salford win.

The fullback scored two tries and was sinbinned in the Red Devils’ 32-22 home win over Leigh on Saturday.

While Salford have exceeded expectations by winning four of their opening six Super League games, putting them joint-third, they suffered a humiliating 40-0 Challenge Cup defeat at Hull KR the week before tackling Leigh.

Brierley said afterwards: “I’d not scored all year so that was doing my head in a little bit!

“It was nice to get over. I’m really happy but it’s just two points at the end of the day.

“We needed it. Last week against Hull KR in the cup, we made a show of ourselves. That wasn’t us.

“Today you saw a slightly better version of us. It wasn’t perfect, but there was a willingness to get the job done.”

Brierley’s call now is for consistency from the Red Devils, who travel to winless Castleford this Friday.

“Looking at the games against Wigan and Saints who will be at the top end of the table, we competed really well against them,” he said.

“Then we’ve struggled somewhat against some teams who have struggled. That’s our own consistency we need to build on.

“But we’re not long into the season so I’m sure we’ll get better, as will every other team.”

As for the landmark, Brierley said it was appropriate that it came against Leigh, the club where he began his career and where has made by far the most appearances (156 over three spells).

“It’s pretty fitting that I made it against the team I made my first appearance for,” he added.

“I just feel lucky every day. I felt lucky to make one appearance. I never thought I’d make 300.

“That’s something I’ll remember when I finish playing, but it’s more for my family (to celebrate).”

