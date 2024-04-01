Craig Lingard sees first Super League win on the horizon for Castleford Tigers

CRAIG LINGARD can see Castleford’s first Super League win on the horizon, despite their losing start now stretching to six games.

They enjoyed one of their best performances to date of Lingard’s reign against Leeds last Thursday, dominating the first half but failing to score a try.

And the toothless Tigers were punished in the second half as they fell to a 26-6 defeat.

Castleford’s only success to date came in the Challenge Cup sixth round against Lingard’s former employers Batley, but the coach remains optimistic that the first isn’t far away, with the next opportunity coming this Friday when Salford visit the Jungle.

“We need to be up for Salford at home just as much as we were for Leeds at home,” said Lingard.

“That’s what we’ve got to do every single game. Just because it’s a derby and we raise our levels of intensity and concentration, we’ve got to make sure we do it for Salford at home because it’s an equally important game.

“We’re still searching for that first league victory. I think if we come up with the attitude and application that we came up with this week and try to improve our execution, we might be sat here next week with a different story. We’ve got to make sure we nail all aspects of the game.”

Improving their attack will again be the focus after it took 71 minutes for them to post any points against Leeds.

Danny Richardson returned after a month on the sidelines to play alongside Jacob Miller at halfback but both struggled to unlock the Rhinos’ defence.

“What we talked about last week in training was adding that bit of execution to our play. That was highlighted again today,” added Lingard.

“The effort and attitude was there but that’s got to be a given. We just missed that clinical, cutting edge at times in the first half with the field position and possession we had.

“Leeds defended their goal-line really well and had we scored in the first half it might have been a different story, but we didn’t. So we’ve got to be better.

