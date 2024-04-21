Ryan Hall to leave Hull KR at the end of 2024 for Super League move

Hull KR have confirmed that Ryan Hall will leave the club at the end of the 2024 season to make a move that he ‘cannot turn down’.

That move, according to Leeds Live, will see Hall return to the Leeds Rhinos where he made his name.

Having signed with Hull KR ahead of the 2021 Super League season, the former Oulton junior made his debut for the club against Catalans Dragons in Round One of the 2021 Betfred Super League, scoring a hat-trick.

Since then, the 36-year-old has been an integral part of the Robins’ three-quarter line, helping the side to progress on and off the field as they push to establish themselves within Super League’s top four.

Following his debut, Hall has made 83 appearances for the Robins, crossing the whitewash 52 times and featuring for the club in the 2023 Challenge Cup Final.

Speaking on his time with Hull KR and his new journey for 2025, Ryan Hall said: “I’m really thankful that the club reached out to me in 2020 and wanted my services. My time in the NRL was plagued with injuries and age wasn’t on my side, the club had every reason not to be interested in me.

“But Hull KR believed in me. I always had the desire to keep going, and when I came to the club I wanted to repay that on the field and show that I had plenty left in me.

“These three and a bit years have been great. I’ve seen the club transform into a genuine top four team. I’d like to think I’ve left the place better than I found it and I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made at Hull KR.

“We’ve not been successful yet but we are challenging for success. We are a good team and we’re pushing to be amongst the teams competing for silverware at the end of the year.

“We’re in the Semi-Finals of the Challenge Cup and we’re pushing for top four in Super League. To see that development over the last few years has been really pleasing.

“They say ‘Once a Robin, Always a Robin’ and I believe in that. I think when I look back at my time with Hull KR, I’ll look back at it really fondly. I hope I’ve done enough to earn the appreciation of our fans.

“As I come towards the end of the end of my career, I’ve got to think about my next career steps and what’s best for me and my family. The word transition gets thrown around a lot later in your career and an opportunity has arisen which I can’t turn down.

“I just want to thank Hull KR, the fans and everyone around the club for all of their support. I still have some quality rugby in me and I’m looking forward to finishing my time with Hull KR on a high. Once a Robin, always a Robin.”

Hull KR Head Coach Willie Peters paid tribute to the winger: “Ryan (Hall) has been extremely supportive since I joined the club. He’s played a major role in our leadership group and also a major role in our on-field performances. His career speaks for itself with what he’s done in the game.

“Hally has helped to make Hull KR the team and club we are today and leave the club in a better position.

“By no means is Ryan’s time with Hull KR over yet. We’ve still got plenty to achieve and there’s more of his chapter at the club to write. I know Ryan wants to leave Hull KR on a high. That’s the professional Hally is and always will be.”

