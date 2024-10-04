Ryan Hampshire future confirmed as Wigan Warriors release statement

WIGAN WARRIORS have confirmed that Ryan Hampshire will leave the Super League club at the end of the 2024 season.

Hampshire joined the club for a second spell at the beginning of the 2023 season to provide cover across a number of playing positions, accumulating 42 appearances over both spells, picking up back-to-back League Leaders Shields with the Warriors in 2023 and 2024.

Unfortunately, Ryan sustained a broken arm in his most recent game against Leeds Rhinos, a game that would be his only defeat since rejoining the Club.

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “We all wish Ryan all the best for the future. He has made an important contribution to the team over the last two season both on the field in some important games, in practice and around the group on a daily basis.

“Personally, he is a player I have worked with over a number of years and will always have a special connection with. I look forward to seeing him flourish in whatever he does next and he will always be a friend to the Club.”

