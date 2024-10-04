Goole Vikings land their fifth signing with ex-Super League man

GOOLE VIKINGS have landed their fifth signing in the shape of former Super League player Thomas Minns.

The former Super League centre lives close to Goole, and becomes the Vikings fifth high-profile new recruit for the Betfred League One campaign.

Minns recently stepped down from full-time rugby league to concentrate on establishing a career in the fire and rescue service, but has been granted permission to take up this opportunity with the Vikings.

A former England Academy player, Minns began his professional career with Leeds Rhinos, making his Super League debut in 2013.

He signed for Hull Kingston Rovers in 2015, where he made his mark as a consistent and powerful centre. Over his time with the Robins, Minns played 49 games.

He helped Hull KR to gain promotion to Super League in 2017, playing a key role in their Championship Grand Final victory and their immediate return to top-flight rugby.

Minns has also represented Wakefield Trinity in Super League and Featherstone Rovers, accumulating over 100 professional appearances.

Goole Vikings’ Head Coach Scott Taylor is pleased to have signed another experienced player of Minns’ calibre: “Bringing in a player like Tom is another boost for the club after what has been a fantastic week for us.

“His experience in Super League and the Championship, along with his ability to play both sides of the ball, makes him a great asset for us.

“He is a proven performer and on his day he will be one of the best players in our competition next season.

“We’ve been really impressed with his attitude and drive, he has a real desire to be part of this project, particularly being a relatively local lad. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Minns also shared his excitement about joining Goole Vikings and relishing the new challenge ahead: “I’m really excited to be joining Goole Vikings at such an exciting time for the club. This is a great opportunity to be part of something special, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and helping the team achieve success next season.

“From day one when I was approached by James and Scott, I was blown away by the professionalism, the ambition and their vision as to how they see the club being built; it has really re-ignited my passion for the game. I’m excited about what we can achieve.

“I’m looking forward to playing a senior role in the group and passing on some of my experience and knowledge to the younger lads and can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

He becomes Goole’s fifth addition for the new campaign, alongside former Wakefield team mate Jamie Shaul, fellow local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder, and outside back Josh Guzdek.

