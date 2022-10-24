Sacked NRL star Kevin Proctor to make Super League move

SACKED NRL star Kevin Proctor is set to make a Super League move.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that the former Gold Coast Titans forward is set to join Wakefield Trinity.

The West Yorkshire club currently have four quota spots remaining following the exit of Bill Tupou, David Fifita, Jacob Miller and Tinirau Arona and Proctor is now ready to fill one of those gaps.

Proctor had initially been keen on retiring, but has backflipped on that with a two-year deal at Wakefield set to take him to the end of his career.

The ex-New Zealand international was sensationally sacked by the Titans after vaping in the toilets at the Cbus Super Stadium during half-time against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Proctor even captioned the post “Not the halftime vape,” before removing it later on, but the Titans fined Proctor $15,000 before terminating his contract.

“His actions were in breach of both NRL and stadium regulations,” Gold Coast said in a statement.

Proctor brings a wealth of experience to Wakefield with over 300 games in the NRL under his belt.