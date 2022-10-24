Huddersfield Giants playmaker Jack Cogger finds new club

HUDDERSFIELD Giants playmaker Jack Cogger has found a new club.

Cogger joined the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2021 Super League season and went on to make almost 30 appearances at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, Huddersfield boss Ian Watson confirmed that the 25-year-old would not be kept on at the club and he has now found a new one.

Perhaps a surprise to some, the Penrith Panthers have snapped up Cogger.

“Penrith Panthers is pleased to announce the signings of Zac Hosking and Jack Cogger ahead of the 2023 NRL season,” the Panthers said in a statement.

“Hosking joins the first grade squad on a two-year deal, while Cogger is also an addition to the top 30 after agreeing to terms for the upcoming season.

“Hosking, a 25-year-old back-rower, played four NRL games for the Brisbane Broncos in 2022 after making his first grade debut against St George Illawarra in Round 17.

“Cogger joins Panthers on a one-year deal following two seasons at the Huddersfield Giants in the English Super League.”

There had been potential for Cogger to stay in Super League, but he returns home instead.

“The Berala Bears and Toukley Hawks junior made his NRL debut in 2016 and played 42 first grade matches for the Knights and Bulldogs.”

“On behalf of all at Panthers, we look forward to welcoming Zac and Jack to the club ahead of the new season,” Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said.

“Jack joins the club with NRL experience and will add depth to the Panthers top 30 squad. The opportunity Jack has to work alongside representative halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai will also be beneficial to his game.

“Zac’s experience and capabilities make him an excellent addition to our squad and we’re delighted to welcome him on board. We believe Zac will really flourish in Panthers colours.”