Saints hold off strong Castleford challenge

St Helens held on for victory tonight, defeating a well organised Castleford Tigers to win 4-0, with just one try by winger Regan Grace being sufficient to win the game.

In wet conditions the two teams were evenly matched, with the Tigers getting the best of the early exchanges without being able to score.

It was St Helens who scored the only points in the first half, when they worked the ball left to Grace on 32 minutes and the Welsh winger touched down too wide out for Mark Percival to add the conversion.

In wet conditions there was no score in the second half, although a late try by Jonny Lomax was controversially disallowed by referee James Child.

But the Tigers couldn’t get back on terms and will now rely on other teams losing if they are to make the play-offs.

Saints: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Matt Costello, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Danny Richardson, Kyle Amor, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Jack Ashworth, Zeb Taia, Morgan Knowles; Subs: Alex Walmsley, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Joseph Paulo, James Bentley

Try: Grace

Tigers: Jordan Rankin, James Clare, Peter Mata’utia, Cheyse Blair, Greg Minikin, Jake Trueman, Jamie Ellis, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Mike McMeeken, Nathan Massey; Subs: Adam Milner, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Jacques O’Neill, Daniel Smith

A full report, photos and comment from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.