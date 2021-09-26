Saints impressed by Scottish international

KRISTIAN WOOLF reckons his latest new recruit James Bell is the perfect fit for St Helens.

The Auckland-born Scotland international switched to the Centurions from Toulouse ahead of this season, having started his senior career at New Zealand Warriors.

Saints have also signed Manly Sea Eagles secondrow Curtis Sironen, Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Will Hopoate and Parramatta Eels hooker Joey Lussick.

Woolf said: “Whenever we have played Leigh, James has made himself noticed through his physicality.

“I like the way he wants to get up and out of the line and have an impact on the game.

“He is a player with a great work ethic and also has an outstanding skill set that will suit how we want to play.

“We found him difficult to defend against, particularly with his short passing game.

“I also love his versatility. He can play that 13 role, on the edge if needed and he has also jumped in at nine, so he is going to offer us some great depth and competition across a number of starting spots.”

Bell, who has captained the New Zealand Maori side, said: “This has been the opportunity I have been waiting my whole career for.

“Joining the Super League this year, clearly St Helens are the team to beat and I hold them in high regard.”

Prop Kyle Amor, 34, has signed a one-year contract extension which will extend his Saints service to ten seasons.

Meanwhile hooker James Roby has retired from international action with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old, who last month agreed a one-year club contract extension, has made 36 appearances for England and seven for Great Britain.

He hoped to play in the World Cup, but after the tournament’s delay until 2022, said it was “a year too far”.

Saints have been fined £5,000, of which £1,000 is suspended until the end of the current season, for breaches of the sport’s Covid protocols leading to the postponement of Super League fixtures against Hull KR and Huddersfield in July.

The RFL say the fine is at a low level to reflect the club’s co-operation with the investigation, and the unique circumstances following their victory over Castleford in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

In addition, both postponed fixtures were home games, meaning a considerable loss of ticket and commercial revenue has already been suffered.

