Saints lose Walmsley, but gain Taia for Wakefield test

St Helens will be without Alex Walmsley for the visit of Wakefield on Friday.

The prop suffered an eye injury in the club’s Challenge Cup semi-final win over Halifax and will not be available this week.

Morgan Knowles is also absent after missing last week’s victory following an injury picked up against London.

Matty Costello also drops out, but the club is boosted by the return of Zeb Taia, who has missed the last five games with a dislocated shoulder. Aaron Smith and Jack Welsby have also been brought in.

As for Wakefield, they have recalled Danny Kirmond to the squad after a stint on the sidelines while Chris Annakin also keeps his place. Pauli Pauli and Jordan Crowther both drop out.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grage, Fages, Richardson, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Welsby.

Trinity: Annakin, Arudnel, Batchelor, Brough, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.