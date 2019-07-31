McGillvary set for 300th career appearance against Leeds

Jermaine McGillvary is set for his 300th career appearance when Huddersfield Giants take on Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

McGillvary has played 240 times for the Giants, eleven for Barrow, 30 for Batley and 17 for England as well as turning out once for England Knights.

Oliver Roberts and Russell both also return to the squad with Sea Ikahihifo and Tom Holmes dropping out.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos will welcome back Richie Myler after serving his one-match ban. Callum McLelland makes way.

Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Roberts, Ta’ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Walne, L Senior, I Senior, Wilson

Rhinos: Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin