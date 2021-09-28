Saints swoop for Widnes youngster

ST HELENS have signed teenage utility back Daniel Hill from Widnes on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old is a product of the club’s development system who made a tryscoring debut in the Challenge Cup third-round defeat by Salford earlier this season, and has totalled six appearances in all.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge of moving back into a full-time environment and learning from the best players in the league, which will hopefully improve my game,” he said.

“I know I need to work hard and hopefully I will get my chance to show what I can do.”

Saints coach Kristian Woolf added: “He is a guy with enormous potential. That was shown by the fact a number of clubs were interested in taking him on.

“Fullback is his position at the moment, but we see him as a player with some physical attributes who can be first-grade in the future and could also transition and potentially play some centre or even some wing.

“He is a young guy who could play a number of positions for us and get his experience that way – a bit like Jack Welsby has done – and we are very excited about how he develops in our system.”