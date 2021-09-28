Tom Briscoe granted testimonial

Leeds Rhinos star Tom Briscoe has been awarded a three-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League for his services to the game as he prepares to play his 15th Super League season in 2022.

Briscoe made his senior debut for Hull FC in 2008 and has gained 15 caps for England during his career. He joined Leeds Rhinos in 2014 and has won two Challenge Cups, including scoring five tries in his Lance Todd-winning performance in 2015, two Grand Finals and a League Leaders’ Shield.

Briscoe recently played his 350th career game. In an injury ravaged season for the Rhinos in 2021 in general, he is the only ever-present, having featured in every Cup and League game throughout the campaign, scoring eight tries playing on the wing and at centre.

Briscoe will officially launch his testimonial at a special Christmas Dinner on Wednesday 15th December in the Emerald Suite, sponsored by Berry’s Jewellers. Tickets are on sale now priced £55 per person, including a three-course traditional Christmas lunch, with all proceeds going to the Testimonial fund. Places can be booked by calling 0113 2033222 or by emailing sales@leedsrugby.com

Commenting on the testimonial, Briscoe said, “I would like to thank the RFL for granting my testimonial and I’m looking forward to it. Over the years, I have been involved with a number of players’ testimonials here at Leeds and I know the Rhinos fans are always very supportive. I am very proud of our sport of Rugby League and it has been a privilege to be involved at the highest level for nearly 20 years. Hopefully, during my three month testimonial, it will give me an opportunity to also thank those people who have made my career possible with a number of events planned.”