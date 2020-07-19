Saints target Kiwi international

St Helens are considering a move for Gold Coast Titans back-rower Kevin Proctor.

League Express understands the Super League champions have held talks regarding the New Zealand international, who is in the final year of his current contract.

The Kiwi, 31, has been a mainstay in the New Zealand side for years, making 24 appearances since his debut in 2012.

Domestically he is with Justin Holbrook’s Titans having previously spent nine seasons with Melbourne Storm.

With Storm he played in two NRL Grand Finals, winning the title in 2012 before being on the losing side in 2016.

He joined Gold Coast a year later and has made 67 appearances for the club in just over three years. He has played 246 NRL games in total, scoring 37 tries.

Saints have already signed one NRL back-rower in Manly’s Joel Thompson, who is set to replace the outgoing Zeb Taia.

Proctor’s arrival will likely depend on the future of Dom Peyroux, who is off-contract at the end of the season.

The RFL’s out-of-contract list revealed Peyroux has yet to be offered a contract, with the club not yet making a decision on his future.

With Saints also looking to bring in an overseas prop, they would not be able to accommodate Proctor if Peyroux stays. As a result, it appears likely only one of the two will be a part of Kristian Woolf’s squad next season.

Proctor has played six games for the Titans this year but hasn’t played in their last three games.