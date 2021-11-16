Saints youngsters rise up the ranks

YOUNG stars Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd will be wearing numbers one and seven respectively when St Helens seek a fourth straight Super League title.

Welsby, 20, above, the hero of the 2020 Grand Final defeat of Wigan, replaces Hull KR recruit Lachlan Coote after having number 18 this year.

His fellow Academy product Dodd, 19, who is set to form a halfback partnership with Jonny Lomax, moves from 21 to the number previously held by Theo Fages, who has joined Huddersfield.

Sione Mata’utia takes eleven and Joe Batchelor, who enjoyed a strong 2021 campaign, twelve.

New signings Will Hopoate and Joey Lussick will wear three and 14 respectively, with Curtis Sironen taking 16, James Bell 20 and Konrad Hurrell 23, the number previously worn by other overseas stars Ben Barba and Coote.

Jake Wingfield (19), Josh Simm (21), Ben Davies (22), Dan Norman (24), Matty Foster (25) and Sam Royle (26) all move up in number from the 2021 season.

Academy graduates Jon Bennison (27), Lewis Baxter (28) Jumah Sambou (30) and Taylor Pemberton (31) along with new signing Danny Hill (29) complete the roster.

Squad numbers: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Kyle Amor, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 25 Matty Foster, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Joe Bennison, 28 Lewis Baxter, 29 Danny Hill, 30 Jumah Samou, 31 Taylor Pemberton.

Don’t miss the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.