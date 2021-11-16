Wakefield Trinity make key backroom appointment

Willie Poching has added to his backroom staff at Wakefield Trinity with the appointment of Jon Kelly as strength and conditioning coach.

Kelly previously worked at Salford Red Devils alongside Poching, who is taking charge of his first pre-season as Wakefield head coach.

Kelly moves to Belle Vue from Bradford Bulls and also worked for Toronto Wolfpack, experience Poching says makes him ideal for the job.

“I had the pleasure of working with Jon at Salford many years ago,” said Poching.

“Since we both left Salford, Jon has gained a lot of experience having worked under Brian McDermott at Toronto, going to Rugby Union for a spell and then more recently being at Bradford Bulls.

“I knew Jon would be a great fit for us here at the club and that has proven to be case already in these first few weeks.

“The players and staff have really bought in to Jon and he’s already playing a big role in what we’re trying to create here at Wakefield Trinity with his character and work ethic.”

Kelly added: “I’m delighted to be on board at Wakefield and I am thoroughly enjoying my first few weeks at the club.

“I’m particularly excited about the project we are building here at Trinity and I’m pleased to be a part of it.”