Salford and Toronto team news ahead of Saturday’s showdown

Salford Red Devils have made two changes ahead of Saturday’s clash with Toronto Wolfpack.

New hooker Connor Jones and Ryan Lannon come into the squad, with Adam Walker and Mark Flanagan dropping out.

Toronto are expected to name the same 21-man squad from last week. The Wolfpack only have a 23-man squad and Greg Worthington is out on loan at Featherstone. That leaves Chase Stanley, who was last known to be in Australia.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Jones.

Toronto: O’Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Lussick, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Cunningham, Williams, Miloudi