Oldham loan Wakefield forward

Oldham have signed Titus Gwaze on a one-month loan from Wakefield.

Gwaze, who made his Super League debut last year, links up with Matt Diskin’s side having spent time on loan with the Roughyeds last year, making 14 appearances.

Head coach Matt Diskin said: “We’ve been trying for a couple of months or so to get Titus back here and, having watched him against Leeds, I can say that for a 20-year-old playing in the front-row he’s both explosive and dynamic.

“We’ve been working on this for a while and to finally get it over the line is very exciting.”

Gwaze added: “I need more first-team rugby at a good level and that’s why coming to Oldham on loan suits me and suits Wakefield. I loved it at Oldham last year and it should be even better this time in the Championship.

“I’m reallly looking forward to having a crack at Championship rugby with Oldham where I know a lot of the boys from last year.”