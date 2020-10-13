Salford considered forfeiting game with Hull KR

Salford very seriously considered forfeiting their Super League fixture with Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Red Devils, who head to Wembley for the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday, have been hit by two positive Covid tests.

A further two players are awaiting re-tests after inconclusive results while a string of injuries left Salford having to play several of their stars in line to play on Saturday.

With the risk of injuries and further disruption ahead of Saturday in mind, the Red Devils discussed the prospect of conceding the match before ultimately deciding to play.

In the end, a late Jamie Ellis penalty goal saw them lose 24-22.

“We’ve had a helluva 24 hours,” said the club’s Director of Rugby & Operations Ian Blease.

“We played Hull KR tonight and had eight injuries. We were seriously talking about giving it away, we were talking about forfeiting.

“We couldn’t have done it operationally. But it was just the injuries, the niggles we’ve had. It’s at a player welfare stage now. Ollie Roberts has gone on that pitch, we wouldn’t have played him normally under any circumstances. If you watch the game, in the first tackle he was wincing and limping.

“But it was just for the integrity of the competition, we thought we couldn’t cancel, it just wouldn’t look good. I think we did the right thing, it could have jeopardised our plans for Wembley even further but we felt we had to play.

“In true Salford spirit we had a dig, and a few players had run-outs who probably wouldn’t have.”

The identity of the two players who have contracted Covid remains unknown but inevitably, the news has not only crushed their spirit, but also their hopes of playing at Wembley.

“When we first got word of it we were straight on to our player welfare manager Marlon Billy and we said we have to console and prepare them for it. It’s so unfortunate when it’s happened, and it’s really stressful for them. I feel for them, I really do.

“I’ve told them I’ll do everything I can possibly do to help them play at Wembley. If we have to retest them, if that would help, absolutely anything, but I know I’m fighting a losing battle there because of just how grim the situation currently is.

“What we’ve got now is two inconclusive tests, we need them to be a negative so it’s just the two players.”

Though the positive cases have caused stress and disruption; Salford didn’t train over the weekend as a precaution to limit the threat of an outbreak, Blease says the focus must now be on enjoying their first Challenge Cup final for 51 years.