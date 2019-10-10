Salford visit Old Trafford ahead of Grand Final

Salford Red Devils’ preparations for the Grand Final are in full swing after visiting Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ian Watson’s boys, who have enjoyed a fairytale season so far, will look to finish the job at Super League’s showpiece event on Saturday.

They got a taste of what’s to come after heading onto the pitch just days before they get to grips with St Helens at the Theatre of Dreams.

🎭 REHEARSAL TIME! 🏟️ We're expecting quite a reception for the team, when they walk out at Old Trafford on Saturday! 💪#TogetherStronger 🎟️ Ticket Office👉https://t.co/4xqoWCf7Qm

🎟️ Super League👉https://t.co/M7oaDxhOp1 pic.twitter.com/NTqsh8Zi63 — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) October 9, 2019

Despite winning 11 of their last 12 games, the Red Devils are firm outsiders, with bookies pricing them at 7/2.