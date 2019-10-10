French international Pelissier named in Spain squad for RLWC2021 qualifiers

He’s represented France on 16 occasions.. but Eloi Pelissier is set to become a Spanish international in the coming weeks.

Pelissier has been named in Spain’s train-on squad for the forthcoming final European qualifiers for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. They are in pool A with Ireland and Italy, the top two nations going through. The bulk of the squad is playing in France, with 18 from the Spanish domestic league, nine of them coming from Torrent Tigres.

Head coach Darren Fisher commented: “The squad looks well balanced, I’m happy with the new faces coming in and we should have a good blend of experience to go with them. We are at our highest position in the world rankings going into the games and the players are looking forward to the challenge. We could potentially be one win from the World Cup but we know we will have to put in two very good efforts in the get anything out of the games.”

His captain, Palau’s Alex Doutres added: “Whatever the final result we will grow out of this. The World Cup will be a plus for the development of rugby league in Spain and trying to mix the cultures of at home and abroad. We have a desire, passion and belief to do well.”

SPAIN TRAIN ON SQUAD

Luc Franco, Gaetan Estruga, Maxime Garcia, Navarro Mathias, Simon Juárez, (Albi RL), Anthony Delgado, Alexis Escamilla, Julien Agullo, Romain Palleres, (Carcassone), Romain Franco, Ugo Perez (Catalans Dragons), Daniel Garcia (Crosfields), Antonio Puerta, Juan Mudarra, Rafael Garcia (Custodians RL), Joss Santos (Eastmoor Dragons), Chris Lopez (Heworth), Hugo Julien, Pierre Negre, Nicolas Munoz, Benjamin Tort, Sebastian Martin, Walid Bouregba (Lezignan), Leandre Torres, Valentin Yesa (Limoux), Eloi Pelissier (London Broncos), Yoan Tissere (Montpellier), Jonathen Infante Leclerc (Ontiyent), Alex Doutres, Anthony Carrere, Clement Herrero (Palau), Maxime Scimone (Pia), Kevin Aparicho, (Rennes etudiant club rugby), Damola Ayanlaja (Salford City Roosters), Miguel Blanco-Charters (Seaton Rangers), Joel Laynez (Skirlaugh), Bastien Scimone (St Esteve), Aitor Romero, Daniel Morales, Carlos Jane, Hadriel Mehamed Gonzales, Ruben Romero, Sigfrido Garcia, Raul Simo, Miquel Tomas Enrique, Vincent Cubes (Torrent Tigres), PJ Lima, Pierre Fourquet (Toulouse Olympic), Miguel Olivares, Ruben Olivares (Valencia Warriors), Ludovic Renu (VARL), Fernando Vidal, Adrian Alonso, Carlos Font (Xativa Roosters)

POOL A FIXTURES

Spain v Ireland

26th Oct

5pm

La Ciutat De L’esport, Ronda nord, s/n, 46800 Xàtiva

Xàtiva, Valencia,

Italy v Spain

2nd Nov

4pm

Stadio Communale G. Teghil

Lignano

Ireland v Italy

9th Nov

7pm

Morton Stadium

Santry, Dublin

PHIL CAPLAN