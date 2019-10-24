Salford planning double Super League swoop

Salford Red Devils are considering moves for Huddersfield forward Sebastine Ikahihifo and Hull KR utility player Jimmy Keinhorst.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their squad further ahead of the 2020 season and have lined up the Huddersfield forward as one potential recruit.

Ikahihifo has one year left on his deal with the Giants, but their coach Simon Woolford has reportedly been keen to move on the former 2017 Dream Team forward for around 12 months to free up salary cap space and a quota spot.

As for Salford, they have quota spaces remaining ahead of next season after League Express learned that Ben Nakubuwai will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Fiji international has spent two years with the Red Devils, but will not be offered a new deal beyond the end of the season.

That means their coach Ian Watson has the opportunity to bring in an overseas player, and the 28-year-old New Zealander, who joined the Giants in 2016, is being lined up as the man who could fill that gap.

Ikahihifo was one of the competition’s best forwards in 2017, topping the Super League’s tackle-bust chart and earning a place in that season’s Dream Team.

However, the arrival of Simon Woolford has seen him drop down the pecking order and the Auckland native made just 18 appearances this season, ten of which were off the bench.

Keinhorst is another potential option the Red Devils are looking at for next season.

The former Leeds player has been told he is free to find a new club, despite being just one year into a three-season contract with the Robins.

The departure of Josh Jones to Hull has left Watson keen to sign a player who can cover both centre and back row and Keinhorst would be a natural fit for that role.

Salford had identified targets in the NRL to fill that position, but their interest in Ikahihifo, coupled with Keinhorst’s availability, has seen them shift their focus.

However, any deal will likely take some significant negotiating. Keinhorst is unlikely to agree to leave the Robins without ensuring his financial interests are protected, while the club needs to move him on for salary cap purposes.