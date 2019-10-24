Hull KR & Salford set for player swap deal

Hull Kingston Rovers and Salford Red Devils have agreed terms on a deal to make the swap deal for Ryan Lannon and Daniel Murray permanent.

After long negotiations, the clubs and players have struck a deal and the pair will both stay where they were at the end of last season.

They were traded in June and impressed away from their parent clubs, with Lannon, 23, having returned to Salford, where he spent four seasons after making his debut in 2015.

Prop Murray, also 23, made eleven appearances for the Robins as they survived relegation, while Lannon, who initially joined Rovers from Salford, made nine appearances for the Red Devils on their way to the Grand Final.