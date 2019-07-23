Salford pull out

Salford City Roosters have ended their membership of the Kingston Press National Conference League.

In a statement earlier this morning RFL Competitions Officer Alan Smith said: “I regret to inform you that Salford City Roosters have with immediate effect withdrawn from The NCL. A full statement will be made in due course.”

He continued: “Their outstanding fixtures will be awarded to the opposition in line with the Competition Rule CR 4.16.1, I will confirm the scores as soon as possible.”

The rule states: “In the event that a team fails to complete their league programme and having played 60 per cent of their fixtures, then the results of the remaining fixtures will be awarded to the opposition on a seasons average score-line for the offending club at the conclusion of that divisions fixtures.”

Salford, who were bottom of Division Three with three wins and a draw in 17 outings, failed to travel to in-form Heworth last Saturday, and were due to visit second-placed Hunslet Warriors this week. The club had operated as Eccles for many years.