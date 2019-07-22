Top three unmoved as Abdull gains ground in Albert Goldthorpe Medal Race

It’s as you were at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after St Helens rested their key players in defeat in London while Warrington suffered at the hands of Castleford Tigers.

The top three are unmoved but Jordan Abdull joins Liam Watts and Jackson Hastings in fourth after starring in the Broncos’ defeat of the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Marc Sneyd earned three points as his kicking helped Hull FC win at Leeds Rhinos for the first time since 2007.

AG Medal Top 10

1 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – 25

2 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) – 23

3 Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves) – 21

4= Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – 20

4= Jordan Abdull (London Broncos) – 20 (3)

4= Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) – 20

7= Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) – 17

7= Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) – 17 (3)

7= Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves) – 17

10= Mitch Garbutt (Hull Kingston Rovers) – 15

10= David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) – 15

Full Albert Goldthorpe Medal Points Round 23

Castleford v Warrington

3pts – Jake Trueman (Tigers)

2pts – Jordan Rankin (Tigers)

1pt – Paul McShane (Tigers)

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC 3pts – Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 2pts – Jack Walker (Hull FC) 1pt – Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

Hull KR v Huddersfield 3pts – Lee Gaskell (Giants) 2pts – Jermaine McGillvary (Giants) 1pt – Matty English (Giants)

Salford v Catalans 3pts – Kris Welham (Red Devils) 2pts – Tui Lolohea (Red Devils) 1pt – Adam Walker (Red Devils)

London v St Helens 3pts – Jordan Abdull (Broncos) 2pts – Luke Yates (Broncos) 1pt – Alex Walker (Broncos)

Wigan v Wakefield 3pts – Liam Farrell (Warriors) 2pts – Zak Hardaker (Warriors) 1pt – Willie Isa (Warriors)

