Salford Red Devils and Toulouse Olympique name squads for Super League tie

Salford Red Devils and Toulouse Olympique have named their 21-man squads for the clash which will round off the weekend’s Super League action.

Paul Rowley has made two changes to his Salford squad from the one named for their opening victory at Castleford Tigers last week.

Winger Rhys Williams and prop Alex Gerrard come into contention, replacing Josh Johnson and Matt Costello, the latter of whom was an unused sub against Castleford.

The Red Devils continue to be without Kallum Watkins (ACL) and Harvey Livett (wrist).

Toulouse have made only one change to their squad, with back-row Dom Peyroux ruled out with a thigh injury.

Hugo Pezet replaces him, while star fullback Mark Kheirallah has again not been selected despite declaring himself ready to play.

Sylvain Houles remains without Latrell Schaumkel (knee), Mathieu Jussaume (ankle), Harrison Hansen (shoulder) and Gadwin Springer (knee).

Salford Red Devils v Toulouse Olympique – AJ Bell Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 11 Shane Wright, 12 James Greenwood, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard.

Toulouse: 3 Junior Vaivai, 5 Paul Marcon, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 9 Lloyd White, 11 Andrew Dixon, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Joseph Paulo, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangare, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 26 Hugo Pezet, 31 Tony Gigot, – Maxime Stefani.