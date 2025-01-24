Salford Red Devils announce squad numbers for 2025 Super League season

SALFORD RED DEVILS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season
There are four changes to our starting thirteen from 2024. A standout being exciting halfback, Jayden Nikorima taking number six for the first time.
Arriving at the Club in late-July, the 28-year-old has certainly showed signs of real promise and he’ll look to show even more during his first full season.
Fan favourite, Joe Mellor – a natural halfback – has been handed the nine shirt after an outstanding debut year in a perhaps unfamiliar position at hooker.
With the departures of King Vuniyayawa and Ollie Partington, new signing, Chris Hill and last year’s addition, Joe Shorrocks have been given numbers 10 and 13 respectively.
Other numbers to look out for are Esan Marsters (17), Justin Sangaré (19) and Sam Davis (21).
2025 squad numbers
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Nene Macdonald
4 Tim Lafai
5 Deon Cross
6 Jayden Nikorima
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Brad Singleton
9 Joe Mellor
10 Chris Hill
11 Sam Stone
12 Kallum Watkins
13 Joe Shorrocks
14 Chris Atkin
15 Shane Wright
16 Loghan Lewis
17 Esan Marsters
18 Jack Ormondroyd
19 Justin Sangaré
20 Joe Bullock
21 Sam Davis
22 Matty Foster
23 Chris Hankinson
24 Harvey Wilson
25 Ben Hellewell
26 Jamie Pye
27 Kai Morgan
28 Nathan Connell
29 Charlie Glover