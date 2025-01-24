Salford Red Devils announce squad numbers for 2025 Super League season

SALFORD RED DEVILS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season

There are four changes to our starting thirteen from 2024. A standout being exciting halfback, Jayden Nikorima taking number six for the first time.

Arriving at the Club in late-July, the 28-year-old has certainly showed signs of real promise and he’ll look to show even more during his first full season.

Fan favourite, Joe Mellor – a natural halfback – has been handed the nine shirt after an outstanding debut year in a perhaps unfamiliar position at hooker.

With the departures of King Vuniyayawa and Ollie Partington, new signing, Chris Hill and last year’s addition, Joe Shorrocks have been given numbers 10 and 13 respectively.

Other numbers to look out for are Esan Marsters (17), Justin Sangaré (19) and Sam Davis (21).

2025 squad numbers

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Nene Macdonald

4 Tim Lafai

5 Deon Cross

6 Jayden Nikorima

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Brad Singleton

9 Joe Mellor

10 Chris Hill

11 Sam Stone

12 Kallum Watkins

13 Joe Shorrocks

14 Chris Atkin

15 Shane Wright

16 Loghan Lewis

17 Esan Marsters

18 Jack Ormondroyd

19 Justin Sangaré

20 Joe Bullock

21 Sam Davis

22 Matty Foster

23 Chris Hankinson

24 Harvey Wilson

25 Ben Hellewell

26 Jamie Pye

27 Kai Morgan

28 Nathan Connell

29 Charlie Glover