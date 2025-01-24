Ex-Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers flyer Greg Eden finds shock new club

HUNSLET have announced the signing of Greg Eden on a 12-month deal.

The former Castleford, Halifax and Featherstone winger will now call South Leeds home after making over 200 appearances at the highest level during his career, notching over 150 tries to boot.

Eden, who is a former England Knights international, ranks as Castleford’s second-highest top try scorer in the Super League era, and eighth-highest of all time.

Hunslet boss Dean Muir said: “It’s a massive signing for us, he’s really keen to get started, and he buys into what we want and is really excited to get going.

“His experience and what he can bring to a young group as we navigate a tough Championship will be invaluable. His speed and his versatility will be vital for us. His leadership is undervalued, and that’s something we can really tap into and utilise.

“It’s a major coup for us, we’ve created a professional, positive environment which allows us to attract players of Greg’s stature and sends a message out that we are not just here to make up the numbers. We are here to give a good account of ourselves and make sure we perform week in week out and, obviously, signing Greg will help us with that.”

Eden commented: “It’s exciting, it’s an opportunity that came up pretty quickly and after speaking with Dean i wanted to come here for 2025. Dean spoke about how he wanted Hunslet to play and that matched up with my thoughts on how the game should be played, and it was an easy decision to make to come to Hunslet.

“It’s a big challenge, and it’s a different position for me in terms of what I’ve been used to in the past. I will be one of the more experienced players in the squad and i hope to help the young lads out by sharing my experience.

“I just want to get back to enjoying my rugby. I’m looking forward to playing under Dean and getting out there and enjoying myself.”