Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley explains wholesale changes and what RFL “inquisition” consisted of

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley feels he “had no option” but to rest a whole host of his squad ahead of tonight’s clash with Wigan Warriors.

Rowley made 17 changes to the Salford 21-man squad that was named ahead of the Red Devils’ 58-4 thrashing of Hull FC.

And that decision left the RFL with questions, so much so that they asked the Red Devils to provide the necessary medical information to explain the changes.

Now Rowley has explained hid reasoning and the RFL investigation.

“An inquisition from the RFL is a little bit strong, it took us two hours to get the squad cleared by the RFL,” Rowley said live on Sky Sports tonight.

“The RFL had a look at our injury list and cleared it quickly. A lot of contributing factors were there too, such as the number of games accumulated.

“We have already got four players who can’t start next season so I felt I had no option really.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast