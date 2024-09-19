Castleford Tigers man suffers horror ACL injury as time at Super League club comes to an end

CASTLEFORD TIGERS man Luis Johnson has suffered a horror ACL injury as his time at the Super League club comes to an end.

Johnson, who is out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, suffered the horrendous issue in a reserves game a number of weeks ago against Warrington Wolves.

The former Hull KR and Warrington back-rower had played 10 minutes for the Tigers’ first-team in their 28-6 loss to the Wolves back in late August and then went on to play in the club’s reserves fixture the day after.

It was in that fixture where Johnson collapsed to the floor with an ACL injury, signalling a nine-month injury lay-off.

At a time when his contract with Castleford runs out, it could not have been much worse luck for Johnson, who only joined his hometown club towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast