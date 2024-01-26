Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley references concern over new rugby league tackle height law

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has highlighted concern over the new rugby league tackle height law that has already been brought into the community game.

Rugby league’s Brain Health and Clinical Advisory Group Sub-Committee recommended lowering the tackle height to reduce concussions and head knocks in the sport.

44 recommendations were taken onboard before Christmas with the community game enforcing the new tackle law – which has seen all tackles above the armpit penalised – already for 2024.

However, with the rule set to come into force in 2025 in the professional game, Rowley as highlighted a concern on his LinkedIn page.

Rowley posted on LinkedIn: “There are lots of conflicting opinions from every corner of Rugby League regarding tackle height and the new rule enforcements. My overall observations are and opinions are that we have the ability to change and adapt as a sport and these changes are non negotiable for the immediate and longer term health and safety of our athletes, therefore I fully support the direction the governing body are taking.

“My concerns are that as a game we have highlighted the problem and implemented the punishments but haven’t in my opinion offered any qualitative solutions to changing tackling habits of players by way of education which in my opinion would have been a prudent first step to take. The sport is quite rightly very clear on what you can’t do and the punishments received for indiscretions ( stick management ) but as stakeholders we need to offer alternative solutions to how we can achieve the same outcome using different and safe practice. The rules are being implemented because of quantitative research and knowledge gained by in the main medical professionals. I do however think there is a huge responsibility placed upon our leaders and stake holders to support the grass root coaches to deliver best practice and clarity on what that looks like to our future players.

“So my question is who’s going to deliver the gold standard tackle technique, what does that look like and more importantly how to practice it. Professional Rugby league clubs can sometimes be accused of not sharing information and so how do we educate and filter the agreed good practice through to all levels of the game.

It is our responsibility to provide clarity and best practice.

“More questions than answers !!

“So many different tackle scenario’s !!

“On a personal note as a coach I have always taught lowering tackle levels and so the new laws have given my players the incentive to invest in good practice and reinforced my beliefs. Lots of mitigating factors and variants do however make it impossible to totally eradicate collisions resulting in head trauma but anything to reduce this for the reason of player welfare is a positive step in my opinion and the game will continue to be as it always has been, the greatest sport in the world.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.