Bradford Bulls snap up former St Helens forward on permanent deal

BRADFORD BULLS have confirmed the permanent signing of former St Helens forward Eliot Peposhi on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old arrived on trial at the start of pre-season, having made 10 appearances for St Helens’ Reserves as they reached the Grand Final in 2023.

Peposhi has impressed in both pre-season matches in which he has featured, with an industrious cameo off the bench on Christmas Eve against Halifax Panthers before a start in the back row against Hull FC last time out.

Eliot Peposhi said: “I am really delighted to sign for such a big club with a rich history such as Bradford. As soon as my agent mentioned Bradford I jumped at the opportunity. When I first met up to speak with Eamon, I could see the vision that Eamon and the club has to get Bradford back into super league. And with a big season ahead, I am very honoured to be part of this journey. I really can’t wait to get out there again with the lads and help the team the best I can.”

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “Eliot displays all the qualities we want in a Bulls player. He’s honest, committed, hard working and he competes hard. Eliot hasn’t come here and just trained well and played well, he’s driven standards within the group.

“He’s made a very good impression on the group since he arrived and is fully deserving of this contract.

“Myself and the coaching team look forward to working with him and seeing him further progress.”

