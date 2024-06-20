Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley responds to Leeds Rhinos speculation

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds are currently coachless following the dismissal of Rohan Smith yesterday and it as inevitable that current Salford boss Rowley has been linked with the job.

Live on Sky Sports tonight, Rowley was asked by Brian Carney about potentially taking the Rhinos job, but the Red Devils’ number one has dismissed all those rumours.

“Absolutely not, there’s been no approach. I think they’ve got a big week ahead with a big occasion tomorrow and I will prepare my team for St Helens,” Rowley said.

“There has been no contact whatsoever. It’s a privilege and honour, I don’t expect anything. I look forward to training tomorrow.”

