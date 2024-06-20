Craig Lingard explains why he dislikes Thursday night Super League games as Castleford Tigers-Hull KR fixture set to clash with England football and cricket

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has explained why he dislikes Thursday night Super League games as his side take on Hull KR tomorrow night at The Jungle.

On the same night as when England football and England cricket are both playing, the attendance at The Jungle is likely to be impacted.

And, coupled with the fact that Thursday night Super League fixtures tend to yield the smallest away following of the weekend given the working week, Lingard believes that tomorrow’s game could have been changed.

“I think for us as a club you want consistency where you know what days you are going to be playing on,” Lingard said.

“From a supporter’s point of view, they want that consistency of knowing when games are and then they can plan ahead.

“Thursday night games aren’t ideal because they are on a school night too which might impact on people – and especially families – coming or staying at home.

“It’s also not helping with other sports being played on the same day like England football and England cricket.

“I’m not a massive fan of Thursday night games anyway but with some foresight and pre-planning we should have looked at what other sports are going on at the same time and avoided Thursday this week.”

