Salford Red Devils crush the Leigh Leopards opening party in Super League round one

SALFORD RED DEVILS dampened the Leigh Leopards opening party to run out winners in the opening Super League game at the Leigh Sports Village.

Josh Charnley broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, latching onto a brilliant looping Lachlan Lam pass. Zak Hardaker sent the conversion wide with Leigh taking a 4-0 lead.

Salford managed to hit back with two tries just before the half-time hooter through Kallum Watkins and Andy Ackers. Two Marc Sneyd conversions handed the Red Devils a 12-4 lead at the break.

Ryan Brierley extended Salford’s lead to 18-4 on 50 minutes, taking a great Brodie Croft pass with Sneyd converting.

However a yellow card to Sneyd seemed to kick Leigh into life and they had a penalty try to account for as the hour approached after Watkins had been adjudged to have impeded Jack Hughes on his way to the line. Hardaker converted to make it 18-10.

That being said, the Red Devils managed to hold out and add a penalty through Sneyd to round off the scores at 20-10.

Leigh Leopards

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

7 Lachlan Lam

17 Gareth O’Brien

8 Tom Amone

18 Matt Davis

10 Rob Mulhern

11 Joe Wardle

16 Oliver Holmes

13 John Asiata

Substitutes

9 Edwin Ipape

12 Jack Hughes

14 Ben Nakubuwai

24 Kai O’Donnell

Tries: Charnley, Penalty try

Goals: Hardaker 1/2

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

28 Deon Cross

4 Tim Lafai

22 Rhys Williams

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

16 Tyler Dupree

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

3 Kallum Watkins

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

Substitutes

8 Jack Ormondroyd

14 Chris Atkin

17 Shane Wright

18 Alex Gerrard

Tries: Watkins, Ackers, Brierley

Goals: Sneyd 4/4