Salford Red Devils crush the Leigh Leopards opening party in Super League round one

SALFORD RED DEVILS dampened the Leigh Leopards opening party to run out winners in the opening Super League game at the Leigh Sports Village.
Josh Charnley broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, latching onto a brilliant looping Lachlan Lam pass. Zak Hardaker sent the conversion wide with Leigh taking a 4-0 lead.
Salford managed to hit back with two tries just before the half-time hooter through Kallum Watkins and Andy Ackers. Two Marc Sneyd conversions handed the Red Devils a 12-4 lead at the break.
Ryan Brierley extended Salford’s lead to 18-4 on 50 minutes, taking a great Brodie Croft pass with Sneyd converting.
However a yellow card to Sneyd seemed to kick Leigh into life and they had a penalty try to account for as the hour approached after Watkins had been adjudged to have impeded Jack Hughes on his way to the line. Hardaker converted to make it 18-10.
That being said, the Red Devils managed to hold out and add a penalty through Sneyd to round off the scores at 20-10.
Leigh Leopards
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
7 Lachlan Lam
17 Gareth O’Brien
8 Tom Amone
18 Matt Davis
10 Rob Mulhern
11 Joe Wardle
16 Oliver Holmes
13 John Asiata
Substitutes
9 Edwin Ipape
12 Jack Hughes
14 Ben Nakubuwai
24 Kai O’Donnell
Tries: Charnley, Penalty try
Goals: Hardaker 1/2
Salford Red Devils
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
28 Deon Cross
4 Tim Lafai
22 Rhys Williams
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
16 Tyler Dupree
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
3 Kallum Watkins
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
Substitutes
8 Jack Ormondroyd
14 Chris Atkin
17 Shane Wright
18 Alex Gerrard
Tries: Watkins, Ackers, Brierley
Goals: Sneyd 4/4