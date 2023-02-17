Wakefield Trinity go down at home to Catalans Dragons in fiery Super League affair

CATALANS DRAGONS overcame a stubborn Wakefield Trinity in a hard-hitting, entertaining Super League encounter at Belle Vue, running out 38-24 winners.

Wakefield broke the deadlock in the tenth minute, Max Jowitt being sent through a huge gap by Mason Lino – much to the joy of the Trinity fans. Lino converted to make it 6-0.

Catalans hit back with two tries in two minutes just after the midway point of the first-half. First, Matthieu Laguerre dotted down off a Tom Davies pat back before Adam Keighran slotted through a pinpoint grubber for Tom Johnstone against his former side.

Keighran converted the latter but missed the former with the Dragons holding a 10-6 lead.

Not to be outdone, substitute Corey Hall crashed over off a short Morgan Smith pass on 28 minutes as Lino’s conversion sent Trinity 12-10 up.

The topsy-turvy nature of the fixture continued and Johnstone was next on the scoresheet, rising highest to claim a towering Cesar Rouge kick with five minutes to go in the first-half despite passionate claims of a knock-on from Wakefield fans.

Keighran converted to make it 16-12 at half-time.

Catalans hit a bitter blow four minutes after the break, with Johnstone grabbing his hat-trick off a wonderful Arthur Mourgie pass. Keighran couldn’t convert, but the Dragons now led 20-12.

Trinity did hit back quickly, though, taking advantage of a Johnstone error with Lino serving it up on a platter for Matty Ashurst to cross. Lino’s conversion brought the hosts back to within two at 20-18.

Wakefield kept making basic errors, though, and after inviting a spell of pressure, they cracked with 15 minutes to go.

Laguerre managed to find a suspect-looking pass to his winger Tom Davies, but, the latter’s pick-up was magical. And with Keighran’s conversion, the Dragons now held an eight-point lead.

That eight-point lead became 14 five minutes later when Davies dotted down a Mourgue kick, but Wakefield replied instantly through Lee Gaskell. Lino’s conversion brought Trinity back to within eight at 32-24.

And there was just enough time for Cesar Rouge to intercept from 30 metres out to round off the scoring at 38-24.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

5 Tom Lineham

4 Reece Lyne

21 Samisoni Langi

23 Lewis Murphy

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

10 Jai Whitbread

20 Morgan Smith

17 Renouf Atoni

13 Jay Pitts

11 Matty Ashurst

19 Kevin Proctor

Substitutes

3 Corey Hall

8 Eddie Battye

15 Liam Kay

22 Rob Butler

Tries: Jowitt, Hall, Ashurst, Gaskell

Goals: Lino 4/4

Catalans Dragons

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

11 Matt Whitley

4 Matthieu Laguerre

24 Tom Johnstone

17 Cesar Rouge

3 Adam Keighran

16 Romain Navarrete

9 Michael McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

12 Paul Seguier

26 Manu Ma’u

13 Benjamin Garcia

Substitutes

15 Mickael Goudemand

23 Jordan Dezaria

18 Tiaki Chan

31 Tanguy Zenon

Tries: Laguerre, Johnstone 3, Davies 2, Rouge

Goals: Keighran 5/7