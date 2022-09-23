Salford Red Devils duo snapped up by Barrow Raiders

Championship club Barrow Raiders have announced the signing of forwards Greg Burke and Jack Wells from Salford Red Devils.

The duo will join from next season, with Burke signing a two-year deal and Wells agreeing a contract for the 2023 season.

Burke, 29, has played over 150 times in Super League, principally for Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings and Salford, while 24-year-old Wells also started out at Wigan before joining the Red Devils in 2021.

Both players had spells earlier this season with Barrow, who reached the second tier’s play-offs, on loan or dual registration.

“I’m at a point where I want to be enjoying my rugby, and I feel like I can do that playing in this side,” said Burke, who played in Salford’s 2019 Grand Final and 2020 Challenge Cup final defeats.

“To move to a club like Barrow Raiders is very exciting,” said Wells. “From the two games I’ve played with Barrow I know the club is a good fit for me.”

Raiders chairman Steve Neale added: “We are delighted to sign two Super League standard forwards as we endeavour to consolidate our position as a genuine Championship team.”