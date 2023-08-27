Salford Red Devils face ‘significant financial hardship’ amid stadium stand-off

SALFORD RED DEVILS are facing “significant financial hardship” because of an ongoing row over ownership of their stadium, according to a board member.

The Salford City Stadium, which the Red Devils share with rugby union club Sale Sharks, is co-owned by Salford City Council and property firm Peel Group.

The council are seeking to buy Peel’s 50 percent share and own the stadium outright, allowing them to safeguard the future of the Super League club at the venue.

City mayor Paul Dennett has secured the backing of the council’s cabinet for a deal in principle, but opposition Conservative councillors are against the move and last week forced a review before Salford’s growth and prosperity scrutiny committee.

The committee opted not to refer the matter back to cabinet, but a full deal still needs to be approved amid opposition concerns, particularly over the financial benefits of a multi-million-pound purchase.

While the row continues, the Red Devils face an uncertain future with their current rental agreement at the Salford City Stadium expiring at the end of this year and requiring renewal.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Salford director Oli Randell told the committee: “The delays over the clarification of the future ownership of the stadium is already causing significant financial hardship for its tenants.

“We can’t set prices for season tickets, which should already have been placed on sale in July.”

Salford executive director Paul Trainor also spoke, responding to suggestions they were not a true community club as an argument against a council purchase.

“We are more than doing our part in terms of engaging with young people. It’s more than just playing on pitches – it’s about our players visiting schools, community clubs, and all the positive work going on around mental health,” he said.

Salford have played at the 12,000-capacity venue, known as the AJ Bell Stadium until earlier this year, since it opened in 2012.

They faced the prospect of moving to the much smaller Peninsula Stadium, in a swap with football club Salford City who were interested in buying the rugby ground alongside Sale, until the council stepped in with its own interest.

