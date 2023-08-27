‘We’ll only get better’: Gary Chambers’ delight as Warrington Wolves end losing run

GARY CHAMBERS admitted great delight after finally ending Warrington Wolves’ long losing run.

Warrington’s 18-4 victory at Hull FC on Saturday was their first in any competition since edging out Huddersfield Giants in early June.

Since then they have been eliminated in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals and lost seven in a row in Super League.

Their former coach Daryl Powell and his assistant Ryan Sheridan lost their jobs as a result, with Chambers installed as interim boss for the remainder of the season until Sam Burgess takes charge in 2024.

Chambers could not lead Warrington to victory in each of his first two games at the helm, defeats to Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos.

But third time was the charm in East Yorkshire, despite a performance Chambers said was not as good as the one that almost earned his side a win at Leeds the week before.

“We said it was important to step up again this week,” said the former Warrington prop, who has stepped up from his role as head of youth and will become director of rugby at the end of the year.

“We haven’t had many sessions with them and we had a short turnaround, so it was about preserving energy and we saw that with their effort to get back in defence.

“The boys are certainly happy; they’re up in the changing rooms and they deserved it.

“They worked really hard. It wasn’t enlightening rugby, but we put in plenty of effort and we’ll only get better.

“It’s been a whirlwind. I came in three weeks ago and haven’t slept much.

“It’s a challenge for me and I’m learning, but to get a win today is great for the players and great for the fans as well.”

Victory over Hull keeps Warrington in the play-off places with four matches to go, and they next host relegation-threatened Castleford Tigers this Saturday.

