Salford Red Devils forward leaves Super League club for Championship opportunity

SALFORD RED DEVILS forward Ryan Lannon has left Super League for a Championship club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 27 year old forward, who previously spent time on dual registration with Halifax Panthers back in 2017, will now call The Shay his permanent home for the rest of the year.

“It’s great to be back”, said Lannon. “Obviously, I’ve been here before so I know a few familiar faces and I’m just ready to rip in now with the lads. The move came about pretty easily when I spoke to Grixy and he said what he wanted from the team and from myself as an individual. I made my mind up pretty easily then and signed straight away, I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

“I pride myself on how hard I work for the team and give 100% every game. I’ll just do anything for the win and earn the respect from my teammates. I’ve got more mature as a player since the last time I was here, I know the game more and understand the game more having played quite a bit of Super League so hopefully you’ll see an improvement in my game from last time I was here.”

“I’m really looking forward to playing at The Shay again. Obviously, it’s been a while and the last time I was here it was great to play there so hopefully it’s same again. I’m really looking forward to meeting everybody again.”

“It’s no secret we’ve been looking to add to our squad in recent times”, said Panthers head coach Simon Grix. “Obviously, Ryan King left which left a gap in the back row position and Ryan Lannon can play back row and middle so it ticks a couple of boxes for us there. He’s a good player, had a good Super League career and it just so happens that it’s opened up where we can take him. I really do think he’ll be a stand out Championship player.”

“He’s powerful and I think he’s someone that is exciting to watch. He’s grown up a bit since the last time he was here and got a bit under his belt. He’s a powerful ball carrier with good footwork as well. The versatility element as well is a big advantage and he’s got an offload on him as well so he’s got a lot of attributes that will suit the current members of the squad. We’re happy to have him in and he’ll be available for selection straight away which is another bonus.”

Fax Director of Rugby Richard Durgan continued: “We’re looking to add quality and a bit of versatility to our squad and Ryan provides that on both fronts. We know him from his time with us previously from Salford and did well for us at that time. Obviously, he’s had Super League experience for quite a while in between and he’s a good lad as well by all accounts so he’ll fit in fine. He knows a few of the boys from his previous spell with us so we’re looking forward to having him.”