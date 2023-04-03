Hull FC confirm indie band entertainment for Hull KR derby

THE 2023 Super League season has been one of the most entertaining – on and off the field – in terms of having an event at different grounds.

Leigh Leopards have led the way with owner Derek Beaumont bankrolling the likes of Scouting For Girls, T’Pau and Lottery Winners as well as an extravaganza of fireworks, whilst Hull KR had The Ks perform at Craven Park and Warrington Wolves The Lathums.

Now, Hull FC are set to join in the pre-match entertainment boom by bringing in local indie band FEVER for their clash against Hull KR on Good Friday lunchtime.

The Black and Whites will be hoping for an improved performance from the one which they put in at Warrington over the weekend.

Since forming in the city in late 2019, the five-piece indie group have accumulated over 500,000 streams on Spotify, and supported some of the UK’s biggest alternative artists including album chart toppers Blossoms and The Lathums.

The band have just finished a string of dates supporting The Clause which saw them play iconic venues including Glasgow’s King Tut’s and The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

With their new single ‘Long Ago’ featuring on BBC Radio One and BBC 6 Music through the BBC Music Introducing programme, further success is coming for the band in 2023 as they prepare to support a chart-topping, Brit Award winning artist with over 10 million sold records to their name!

Band member Joe Gray said: “With all five of us having grown up in the city, and spent plenty of time watching matches at the MKM Stadium over the years with a couple of Black & White fans amongst us, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to perform ahead of the Good Friday Derby.”

“We can’t wait to help build the atmosphere ahead of kick-off and get the fans bouncing for the biggest match in Rugby League.”