Salford Red Devils forward signs new contract

Salford Red Devils prop Alex Gerrard has signed a new two-year contract to stay at the Super League club until the end of 2024.

The 30-year-old joined Salford on the eve of this season following his departure from Leigh Centurions.

After nine appearances in all competitions so far this year, the former Widnes Vikings forward has done enough to earn a new deal with the Red Devils.

“Alex has been fantastic on and off the pitch,” said Salford head coach Paul Rowley.

“He’s an experienced and clever player and is well respected and valued by all the coaches and the playing group.

“I’m really pleased that he’s extended and look forward to him contributing positively to the group.”

Gerrard added: “I’m really pleased to be a part of what we’re building here. The environment at Salford is great, they’re a good group of lads.

“I want to continue to contribute to the team positively and improve on my performances week in, week out.”