Catalans Dragons’ Samisoni Langi joins France squad ahead of World Cup

Catalans Dragons star Samisoni Langi could play for France at this year’s World Cup after joining their squad.

The 28-year-old was born in Australia and has previously represented Tonga but has now changed his allegiance to France.

Langi has joined Laurent Frayssinous’ squad for meetings in recent weeks and could feature in the World Cup if he gains French citizenship.

He joined Catalans in late 2017 will be able to apply for citizenship once he has lived in the country for five years.

A big part of the Dragons’ Challenge Cup-winning side in 2018 and the League Leaders’ Shield winners last season, centre Langi would be a big addition to Les Bleus.

“I was speechless when Laurent taught me my eligibility to play in the French team,” said Langi, who has also played for Sydney Roosters and Leigh Centurions in his career.

“It is a real privilege and above all a great honour to be able to wear the Blue White Red tunic.

“France has a special place in my heart: my daughters were born in France and I have been living in the south of the country with my family for five years now.

“I can’t wait to be part of this talented group and it is with great humility and emotion that I will wear the Blue jersey.”

France coach Frayssinous said of Langi: “During our various discussions I was impressed by his desire to represent France and the values he conveys on and off the field.

“It will bring undeniable added value to this group, which is already of high quality.”