Salford Red Devils’ Gil Dudson set for unique post-rugby league move after revealing he took substantial pay cut to continue playing Super League

SALFORD RED DEVILS prop Gil Dudson is set for a unique career move after rugby league, with the 33-year-old revealing he took a significant pay cut to continue playing Super League after his exit from the Widnes Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings were relegated from the top flight at the end of that season, with Dudson signing for the Salford Red Devils as a result.

Dudson made the Super League Grand Final with the Red Devils in 2019 before doing the same with Catalans Dragons in 2021.

A move to Warrington ahead of the 2023 season saw the Welshman reunited with British shores before moving midway through this season to Salford, but the 33-year-old already knows what he will be doing after his rugby league career ends.

“It’s a bit of a long story but when Widnes got relegated I took a substantial pay cut to carry on playing in Super League and started selling life insurance to fill in that gap,” Dudson told League Express.

“After five years of doing that an opportunity presented itself to move across to the commercial mortgage market and it seemed like a natural progression.

“I’m now working as a commercial mortgage broker for evolve commercial finance, based in Warrington. I see myself doing that after rugby.”

Dudson’s work also sees him help sportsmen and women to enter the property world – something which he is keen to further.

“I thoroughly enjoy the variety of clients and unique situations that I need to help them find solutions to.

“I’m especially excited about helping current sportspeople develop and build up a portfolio of properties and investments to help set them up post career.

“So if anyone needs any help or advice with anything property related then please reach out.”

